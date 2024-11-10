Superstar singer-songwriter Julia Michaels releases new single

Five-time Grammy-nominated Julia Michaels joins ABC News to discuss the next chapter of her career.

November 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live