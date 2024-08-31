Uncle Luke weighs in on the 2024 presidential race

Miami hip hop legend Luther Campbell aka "Uncle Luke" joins to discuss the 2024 presidential race and whether Vice President Kamala Harris will earn the vote of young Black men.

August 31, 2024

