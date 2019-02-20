Transcript for Workers roll out red carpet ahead of the 2019 Oscars

I'm an event here on Hollywood boulevard when he Justin pulled out part of the red carpet for this weekend's Oscar you can see it down south trash solid team. And they've had so many people working on it all week they are another audience scans through Sunday. I need it and that's complete we're celebrities of the policy. Pulling out their best and best. Closes. And on Sunday celebrity coming from there and making their way across this. We'll red carpet incidental to everything and it puts a burden on this featuring deep in for the big show. Having him here. A lot of carpet they need to roll out we'll all be ready on Sunday. Imagine. We're celebrities make their way into building theater on this next and you didn't show I'm anything that you're watching ABC news I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.