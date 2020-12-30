The Year 2020: Cancel culture comes for everyone

More
Madonna, Ellen DeGeneres, and Lea Michelle were among several people who were called out on social media for accountability on a variety of issues.
4:55 | 12/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Year 2020: Cancel culture comes for everyone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:55","description":"Madonna, Ellen DeGeneres, and Lea Michelle were among several people who were called out on social media for accountability on a variety of issues.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74959883","title":"The Year 2020: Cancel culture comes for everyone","url":"/Entertainment/video/year-2020-cancel-culture-74959883"}