Transcript for New York Attorney General investigates MoviePass parent company

David Wright is outside of AMC theaters for us this morning movie pass is now under investigation for allegedly. Misleading investors David's covering that forest today David what exactly. Is the company accused of doing. Hi Diane it is a cold day for the parent company of movie pass this is the card that gives you access to your favorite movies. And the company that took over movie passed last year he Leo's. And Mathis and offered a deal that was too good to be true they basically said that for a fee of ten dollars a month. You could go and see any two. For the entire month. In that turned out to be unsustainable. A lot of New Yorkers apparently used it to see. Repertory and obscure films and they really had a brick wall over the summer. When the blockbuster season. Started and interestingly enough ironically enough when the weekend that Mission Impossible open. That proved to be on sustainable. It was a Mission Impossible for them to sustain that. Feature they've since scaled back what they're offering now use this card. Through a complicated set of procedures at certain theaters you can only see certain movies. They've had to scale back expectations for their customers and have them jump through a few hoops. But there. Share price has suffered. And the New York State attorney general is now investigating the parent company accusing it of fraud. Suggesting that they defrauded their investors. By. Claiming to have more money to sustain this program and they actually had so now movie passes in Iraq and this card is not exactly the bargain. That it made it was a few months ago. It deathly erupt over the data they're facing this investigation they also have a shareholder lawsuit pending how does the company fairing and all of us. Not so well I mean earlier this year. The company had a share price that was over 2000 dollars almost 2500 dollars a share. Now it's about twenty cents a share. So they're facing lawsuits from shareholders. Who say that the company. You know. Basically took advantage of them and of run the company into the ground this company is now facing a battle on two fronts. And David I mean the idea sounded great you pay ten bucks a month you get to see a movie per day. And he was extremely popular when they came out with this so what went wrong with just too good to be true. It was too good to be true I'm me. Basically it was an unsustainable business model they weren't in the customers but then they quickly had to change the rules now you can you got a list of about three or four movies you can see some of them big first release movies some of the more documentary is more obscure. And you can only got a certain theaters you have to jump through a bunch of hoops you have to take pictures of your movie tickets and things like that. It's narrow down and it's become. Who had not as popular as it was because it's not the deal that it was. All right understood David Wright from outside AM see there on moving fast thanks David appreciate it stay warm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.