Transcript for Actor Ben Mendelsohn on making 'Robin Hood'

Yeah, it's Ben here because we are here with the talented Ben Mendelsohn. We love to hate him in "Rogue one." He was cheering every discount. Every discount. Some great products. I'm very excited about that stuff. Now, that coffee maker, woo! I'm there. I am there. There was a lot of reaction there but we've had a lot of reaction to him. Not just in rogue one but bloodline and new take playing the greedy sheriff who is out to catch robin in "Robin hood." Let's take a look. I can't afford to lose another penny. So, it's been a bit since your last confession. My conscience is clear. Is yours? Try as I might mine is always a muddle. Keep your ears out. Any talk of the thief, bring it to me. With respect, the seal at the confessional is sacred. Nothing is sacred until I've caught that thief and drowned him in a cage. Intense. Intense. So, "Robin hood," the classic tale, we've seen it time and time again but this one, you describe as the rock 'N' roll version. Why is that? Well, it's kind of the rock 'N' roll. I also call it the skirt, skirt because it comes up on you and drives off again. You know, because it's like, yeah -- Skirt. Skirt, skirt. From cardi B herself. She'd be proud. We've seen you play a villain so well. I mean we love to hate you as the villain's villain but tell us what does it take? What's the secret to making a great villain. Two things, a motivation for revenge or the good thing about playing a villain is you can do it all for the cash from first to last, you know. Pay it, pay it, pay it. Just ride the wave. Seems to be working. You have two choices, revenge or cash. You're a pleasant gentleman in person. What we've seen so far. At least on Black Friday. Is there a villain, though, you really connect with that you -- the ultimate villain? I would say -- Dr. No. The ones you see when you're really young, Dr. No, oh, awesome. Awesome. Yeah, that's it. That's all I got. We have heard that you've got a bit of a problem, though. You tend to announce when you go into a new project, I will be stealing something from this wardrobe. Yeah. Did you do that with "Robin hood"? Yeah, I did. It's a problem I have no intention dealing with in the foreseeable. You admitted it which is the first step. That's the first seven. Yeah, there will be a rehab for this at one stage I'm sure no doubt. Until then I always take something from but I do let them know at the stop I'll be stealing some wardrobe. Which wardrobe I steal, we can talk about. I took a ring. I took a jacket. You know, I took a bit of this, I took a bit of that. It's not really stealing when you've worn them ahead of time. It's kind of like it's mine. I understand that you refuse to watch your own work so have you even seen "Robin hood" yet? I saw that bit that we just played. I mean, that looked good. That looked good. I mean I'd be running. If I was sitting at home on Black Friday and saw those deals and seen that I'd be just going nuts and be buying it and running, not walking, you know. Ben, thank you very much. We can't wait to see it and I know all of you can't wait to see it. Good thing because "Robin hood" is in theaters now. Thank you for being with us.

