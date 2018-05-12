Transcript for Cher gets on stage for surprise performance after 'The Cher Show' opening

Good morning, guys. So, who is ready to turn back time? Come on, robin. I know you are. Go ahead, robin. The Cher musical had a huge opening night on Broadway with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Tina fey, all coming out to see the pop icon's journey brought to life on the big stage. I just want you to imagine it. There you go. There's Cher. The queen, of course, was there to take it all in. According to "Variety" she caused quite the frenzy as she took her seat in the theater. After the show, well, that was the real shot when Cher leapt on stage for a surprise performance of "If I could turn back time" with her -- Oh, moi gosh. Listen. ??? If I could reach the stars ??? ??? I'd give them all to you ??? ??? and how you used to do ??? I dare you not to be in a good mood when you hear that song. The show's star said of Cher as we all know she's everything. She's genius. She is fabulous and the pop icon is Dade to be thrilled with the star and its stars, as well. You can see the Cher show at the Neil Simon theatre right here on Broadway. Put it on the list. We are very busy. Very busy. Our calendars are filling up. Time to turn the clock back to prince's "1999." Universal -- go, Michael. Memories. Oh, really. What? My memories got to be different than your memories. I like how you said memories. Universal must have noticed the success of the queen biopic and bought the rights to several of the purple one's songs. And while it does sound like the playbook for "Bohemian rhapsody" they say it won't exactly be a bio pick because it's already been done by the man himself, prince, 1994 "Purple rain," need I say more? How good was that movie? So instead this will be an original story with prince's songs driving the plot line similar to how the abba songs were use to drive the story in "Mamma Mia." It's a great idea, everyone. Put that on the list when it comes out. There we go. Put it on the list for when it comes out, future list. Finally, Ellen DeGeneres going back to her roots. The talk show host returning to the stage in a new stand-up comedy special coming to Netflix later this month. Leros your first look at Ellen's magic. A friend of mine was at my house and I told him, I'm going to do stand-up again and he said, really? And I said, yeah. I was hoping for more of a really and he said, well, do you think you're still relatable? Just then two of my butlers stepped into the library. Oh, my gosh. It's really funny hence the title by the way "Relatable." Ellen takes hilarious jabs at herself about how much her life has changed and jokes about the downside to ending every talk show with her tag line be kind to one another because she says now she can't even honk at bad drivers. It's been 15 years since she's done stand-up but for Ellen it's just like riding a bike or as she would probably say in a special private plane. The special hits Netflix December 15th. Have you ever seen her stand-up. No. I have seen her stand-up. She is hysterical. Adding to the list. It is very full. You have a busy calendar. I sure do.

