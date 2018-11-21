'GMA' Hot List: Would you eat a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving turkey?

More
Plus, ABC News' Michael Strahan was surprised in his dressing room in honor of his birthday.
1:10 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Would you eat a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving turkey?
Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today. Like your holiday feast for the lady hot Hedo Turkey. Why do you fading. Talk about being somebody's birthday Michael. And in dressing room. Hurricane. We'll they consider me royalties. They were born rose petals like real world pedal without them. They do you get a little movement. And that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see with a morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59351783,"title":"'GMA' Hot List: Would you eat a Flamin' Hot Cheetos Thanksgiving turkey? ","duration":"1:10","description":"Plus, ABC News' Michael Strahan was surprised in his dressing room in honor of his birthday. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/gma-hot-list-eat-flamin-hot-cheetos-thanksgiving-59351783","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.