Now Playing: Taylor Swift breaks her political silence

Now Playing: Taylor Swift gets political at American Music Awards

Now Playing: Inside Taylor Swift's record-breaking night at the AMAs

Now Playing: New 'Top Gun' sequel on-set photos revealed

Now Playing: Drew Brees sets all-time passing-yardage record

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Ellie Kemper says she would shop online while filming 'The Office'

Now Playing: Zombie or Vampire: Is this the hardest college application question ever?

Now Playing: Odell Beckham Jr. spotted his 'twin' and his reaction was priceless

Now Playing: Ellie Kemper and Sara Haines compete in Midwest trivia

Now Playing: Tracee Ellis Ross hints at what to expect at this year's American Music Awards

Now Playing: Ellie Kemper explains the story behind her new book 'Squirrel Days'

Now Playing: 'Facts of Life' star Nancy McKeon speaks out after 'Dancing' elimination

Now Playing: Broadway's 'Dear Evan Hansen' creators create novel for teens tackling anxiety

Now Playing: John Goodman says 'Roseanne' controversy sparked a downward spiral

Now Playing: Cress Williams discusses the new season of 'Black Lightning'

Now Playing: Jamie Lee Curtis on her powerful Comic Con 'Halloween' talk

Now Playing: Taylor Swift breaks political silence

Now Playing: Tiffany Haddish says her dream vacation is 'an island' that 'has beautiful men on it'

Now Playing: Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about 'Halloween' film