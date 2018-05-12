Transcript for Kevin Hart to host the 2019 Oscars

It's time for the We do have more on Kevin hart making his dream a reality. He's going to be hosting the oscars next year. So what will a show with hart at the helm look like? ABC's David Wright is here with more. Good morning, Paula. You know, hosting the oscars may be a new thing for Kevin hart but there is good reason to believe that he has what it takes. This has been a dream job for him for years and likely yam Nissen in those "Taken" movies he brings to the table a particular set of skills. Number one, he's up for new challenges. What? Reporter: Whether it's ballet dancing. I'm definitely ripping something up in here. Reporter: Or sumo wrestling with conan o'brien. Aagh! Reporter: The results almost always entertaining. Number two, he's good with a monologue. If his guest spots hosting "Snl" are anything to go by. You say the same thing over and over again to a 2-year-old child. Hey, hey, what did I say? Look at me. Look at me, no, ha did I say? Look at me. Reporter: And he's hosted other high-profile awards shows too. A lot of people here. We got a little pump. We got a little zen. Also the reasons your 12-year-old cousin wants a face tattoo. Stop writing on your face. It's stupid. You're not going to get a job. Reporter: The host of Hollywood's most glittering star-studded night can't afford to be a sycophant. Witness his many insults on ESPN. And I came here ready. Okay. You two disgust me. Reporter: Or the smack talk he and the rock traded during the promotional tour of "Jumanji." You shut your mouth. Reporter: Number four, Kevin hart has star power himself. He brings fans, lots of them. He has 66 million Instagram followers, more than the last three Oscar hosts combined. This is a guy who is very funny, he is a legitimate movie star and he has a huge social following so the hope that the academy has is that he's going to bring in new audiences to this show. Reporter: His stand-up tours pack out NFL stadiums. His record-breaking impossible tour has him outselling rock bands like u2. Finally, number five, an Oscar host has to be prepared for the possible curveball. When you got an audience of more thank 30 million people, it raises the stakes for any possible wardrobe malfunctions or even the occasional wrong envelope. There's a mistake. "Moonlight," you guys won best picture. Reporter: If that happens to Kevin hart, he can always just flash his trademark grandpa stare. That is the signature move from his seriously funny stand-up show. Kind of the curmudgeonly version of blue steel but could come in handy with price Waterhouse. His social media following is stunning and oscarss are a little over two months away. Amber heard is here live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.