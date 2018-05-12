Transcript for Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Oscars

That protect the ball Kevin Hart is the filling a lifelong dream of hosting the Academy Awards. The comedian Donovan to Graham Boller and I am so happy to say that the that day has finally come for me to code and be honest here in the academy's we have right back. He's saying welcome to Mandalay last year's host Jimmy Kimmel also congratulated hearts leading congratulation let me tell your going to kill it. The show is February 24 music begins.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.