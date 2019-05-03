Transcript for Luke Perry remembered after his death at 52

We have new details on the death of actor Luke Perry after that massive stroke, at just 52 years old his co-staffs are sharing their grief and memories. So sad. So shocking to everyone when we heard the news. Perry, of course, shot to stardom on "Beverly hills 90210." Had a full career in S and on TV. Most recently in the hit show "Riverdale." His appeal reaching across the generations beginning with mine and ending with my daughter's. This morning his family, fans and co-stars really just in a state of shock. Overnight an emotional outpouring of tributes following the sudden death of actor Luke Perry. The 52-year-old actor passed away on Monday surrounded by family after suffering a massive stroke last week. 102. Reporter: He was rushed to the hospital and a source telling "Pple" magazine he was under heavy sedation for five days and never regained consciousness. Perry skyrocketed to heartthrob status as Dylan Mckay on the '90s teen drama "90210." I thought we were supposed to be cleaning up. Reporter: His former castmates stunned. Overnight shannen Doherty who played his long I have time "90210" girlfriend Brenda Walsh says there is a special kind of love one has for each other when you're experiencing the journey we did on "90210" adding his children were his biggest employerment. My son got to meet her. It was really good. I guess nothing is forever. Reporter: Jennie Garth, my heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss. I just can't believe he's gone. Reporter: Carol potter, his "90210" co-star says her best memories of Perry are when the cameras weren't rolling. He was so delightful and fun and sweet and never took himself too seriously. Reporter: Outside of the hit TV drama he had over 90 credits to his name including roles in the original "Buffy the vampire slayer" movie and an unexpected turn on the HBO prison drama "Oz." Perry was currently starring in the cw's "Riverdale" gaining a whole new generation of fans no longer the brooding bad boy but now the dad. Playing the dad, you know, I mean it's just the next thing in line if you stick around. Ideally I'll be long around enough to play somebody's grandfather. Your mother and I have been talking. I'll stick around and help your dad with unfinished His on star ex-wife Molly Ringwald calling him one of the kindest souls I've ever worked for. Including when the actor delivered food and water to flood victims in Tennessee. Just one of many heartfelt stories being shared as Hollywood mourns. The show "Riverdale" dedicating season three to Luke Perry and Leonardo Dicaprio who stars in Luke's final film, "Once upon a tin Hollywood" saying Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. It is just still, I think, being felt throughout the entire world right now. His loss and we certainly wish his family the best, guy. We certainly do. Kind, kind, kind, that's the word you heard over and over again. Joining us is Dr. Carolyn Brockington, director of the stroke center in New York City. So wonderful to have you here. There's so many questions as we mourn and we're grieving and have such wonderful memories of Luke Perry, 52 years old. Is there a misconception this only happens for older people? Absolutely. People think that if they're young they're protected, right? The thing about stroke is most people think it only happens when you get older. The reality is stroke can occur at any age. There are many different reasons certainly the incidence increases because the medical conditions associated with that increase. But it doesn't mean that if you're young you can't have a stroke. Is it true if you are a younger it can be more dangerous. The brain we start off isn't the brain we end up. Younger, you have a robust brain and if it should get injured, there is a lot of swelling associated with that and could cause further injury as time goes on so sometimes, you know, being younger and having a stroke can cause more problems than being older. What are the warning signs? Stroke is considered an emergency so it's almost happens when not enough blood gets to the brain and almost turns off the faucet, to to speak so all of a sudden people have symptoms. Not over months and years but seconds to minutes so the left side of the brain controls the right side, vice versa. If you don't get enough to the right maybe your arm droops or arm doesn't work well. Maybe you're not walking and again they will happen quickly. You have to call. This isn't the time to Google and decide what to do. Call 911, go to the emergency room away. Very effective treatments that can really decrease any deficits or any problems someone has. People also really need to know prevention is possible. Right. Because the big thing that also people don't realize is that we say 80% of strokes can be prevented. Right? That's a large -- But you have to know what your risk factors are and modify or control them so high blood pressure, we know hyper tension, number one risk factor, diabetes, heart disease, smoking, high cholesterol. So all those things. It's time to partner with your doctor, decide what your risk factors, control them appropriately and so reduction of stroke, being in power to take care of your own health. Thanks for coming in. When we come back the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.