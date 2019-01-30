Maroon 5 hit with Super Bowl backlash before the game

The NFL announced the band, this year's halftime headliners, will not be appearing at the traditional pre-Super Bowl press conference.
2:01 | 01/30/19

Maroon 5 hit with Super Bowl backlash before the game

