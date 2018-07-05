Michael B. Jordan opens up about 'Fahrenheit 451'

More
The actor dishes on his starring role in the new HBO film.
3:00 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael B. Jordan opens up about 'Fahrenheit 451'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54984271,"title":"Michael B. Jordan opens up about 'Fahrenheit 451'","duration":"3:00","description":"The actor dishes on his starring role in the new HBO film.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/michael-jordan-opens-fahrenheit-451-54984271","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.