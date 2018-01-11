Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg opens up about 'Nobody's Fool'

every morning on "The view" and she's one of the few stars who has won a Emmy, grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, yes, she's done it all and now she's back on the big screen in the hilarious new movie, "Nobody's fool." Please welcome, the one, the only whoopi Goldberg. Mwah. You come bearing gifts. For me. Yeah. I like. Thank you. I love your sweater as well. I do love my sweaters. They're fun and silly and now I have ones for little kids. From the holiday sweater line. Yeah. Which is awesome. You can dress like your kids for the holiday. Well, not all your kids, but, you know. I need a lot of sweaters. You can put stuff in there, too. You can carry stuff. Kangaroo pouch. It's a stocking. It's a Christmas stocking. Okay. You know. What would you put in my stocking? What would I put in your stocking? Nothing I can talk about on TV. Whoo! You know what, you're known for your eclectic style. Yes. But who is your fashion inspiration? Me. You do what you want to do. Look, I've spent all of my career being comfortable. I like comfortable and people used to get very mad at me because I would wear, you know, sneakers to really important kind of things and I would see people looking really pained at these things and I'd be comfortable as hell. I'd be like, oh, your feet hurt, ooh. Because sometimes you just -- you have to make a decision. If you're going to sit for four hours at some gala, bring some comfortable shoes. Bring some. You know. You just have to do it. I got to say, I also think you're able to do it because you're comfortable with yourself. Well, no, I'm able to do it because I will challenge anyone to tell me why I can't and that's -- you know, that's my attitude. You can't tell me if I'm cleaned up and I look good in what I have on that you can tell me it's the wrong thing to wear. Now, there are times when you have to be respectful. You have to -- going to a funeral, you have to have sleeves. You know, you can't show a lot of cleavage, you know, but you can wear some flats that are sneakers, black sneakers and be comfortable. You know what I mean? I keep my cleavage covered at funerals. You should. You should because you have great cleavage and I think people will be looking at your cleavage. Much more than they would be looking at mine because you have to go way down to look at my cleavage. My cleavage is way down here. And one thing we saw yesterday, we were looking at yesterday you crushed it on "The view." Your Halloween costume was incredible. What inspired the costume? Well, my great granddaughter and I spend time together. I get to hang out with her and she's 4 and she liked vampirina and a said should I be her and she said yes and she was a vampire queen for Halloween so I was the little kid for her. It seems like there's a lot of fun at grandma's house. Greatgrandma's house. Whoopi, you look so young. I am young. I know but -- You know what it is -- well, yeah -- What does she call you? Oopi. You can't quite get out whoopi but I will say about a week ago I went to pick her up from school and she said, hi, oopi Goldberg. And I was like, what did you call me? And she smiled. Oopi Goldberg. I said how do you know oopi Goldberg. She said, I know oopi Goldberg. So that's the new thing. The "W" doesn't mean anything to her. She likes oopi. My grandkids called me granny as they called my mother, you know, they called her Emma, which was her first name. So they -- and I'm granny because my daughter, that was her granny. My mom was her granny and that's what she called her. We want to talk about "Nobody's fool." Your new movie where you play a mother but you play Tiffany haddish's mother. I'm tika sumpter so mother. How is it working with those two. Well, you know, both of them are out there. You know, and to get to play with Tiffany was great. But to play with tika was also great because we don't really know her for being funny and she's funny in this movie but you also -- you always -- eyes are sort of tearing up because I never -- I didn't realize people still got catfished and I didn't understand how that's possible. It's like why are you still sending the printss -- prince from Africa money? I feel like everybody knows that. But, no, they don't. So this is really about catfishing and making the decision about who you really are and whether the list you've made about the perfect person is reflection of your perfection as well. And not only that, Tiffany's character is trying to help her sister out. Yes. Then she goes to visit mom. Yes. And we're going to take a look at that clip light now. Yes. Why did she put you out. She mad at me because she got catfished. I guess she just got a caller. I just told you she put me out. It's so funny. This connection is so rickety. Hello. What? Momma, you in the window. I can't hear, you baby. I can't hear you, baby. Momma, stop playing. Momma, don't play like that. Momma. Where am I going to stay? Momma, where am I going to stay? Mom, mom. Momma. It's fun. So no moving back. No moving back in with momma when you get out. No, you and, you know, no. Well, whoopi -- Momma is busy. I am glad you came and move with us this morning. But I'm not staying. You're welcome to come back and stay any time. Well, all right. You know that.

