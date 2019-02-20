Now Playing: This mom created a genius solution for women to deal with breast milk while traveling

Now Playing: 8-year-old surprises stepdad with tearful adoption proposal

Now Playing: Birth mom shares video she made for son before his adoption

Now Playing: Fellow firefighters play stork to deliver adopted baby

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Karl Lagerfeld's cat will reportedly inherit some of his fortune

Now Playing: YouTube beauty guru James Charles on Sisters, haters and more

Now Playing: Little boy on trampoline is the best thing you'll see today

Now Playing: Michael's tribute to Ruby Bridges

Now Playing: James Charles loves gym class

Now Playing: Inside the 'Jookin' culture in Memphis

Now Playing: What's next for Karl Lagerfeld's iconic cat?

Now Playing: Babies born weeks apart after mom and surrogate become pregnant at same time

Now Playing: Lady Gaga is about to hit the red carpet at Sunday's Academy Awards

Now Playing: Oscars makeup tips

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Screen time for babies under age 2 has doubled since the mid-90s

Now Playing: Michael's tribute to Don Cornelius of 'Soul Train'

Now Playing: Tory Johnson's Oscar glam Deals and Steals

Now Playing: DNA from hot dog napkin used as murder evidence

Now Playing: Michael's racy Instagram photo promise