Transcript for Grandfather cradles stranger's baby in waiting room

We are back with some good for your morning. Diane Macedo is here with the story behind this photo that millions love. Good morning to you, Diane. Good morning to you. It's a problem you probably never thought of until you got there. How do you not wake a sleeping baby and fill out paperwork at the same time. Well, for one Alabama mom, the answer was with the help of a kind stranger. It's the picture warming hearts all over the internet. A man in a waiting room holding a stranger's sleeping baby after the mother struggled to hold the baby and fill out paperwork at the same time. I felt good. Especially after he like sat down and we started talking and stuff. It just felt right. Reporter: Jo hale said it was liked over a million times on Facebook and was instinct for the grandfather. I didn't care if the baby was black, green, purple. It didn't matter to me. I'd treat all children that way. Reporter: Natasha Wilson captured the moment. As he held the baby afc as if that was like one of his kids or one of his grandchildren. It was really a touching sight. Something I've never witness the anyone do before. Reporter: The baby's mom, jade west says in times like she's she's especially thankful for the kindness of P.M. Strangers. It feels good because you see so much bad stuff going on and it just -- it feels good to see something positive. She says that made it nice to have someone offer an extra set of hands. How could you not pick upittle boy? Little smile. How adorable. I love how he said it. He looked like he was half asleep. Neither she nor Joe were on social media and found out when relatives called them. Makes it even better. Taking a nap. How are you doing, Diane. So far so good but I'll know next time I have to fill out paperwork.

