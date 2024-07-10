Library hosts a stuffed animal sleepover for little kids and it’s adorable

Mom Katie Marie shares how excited it made her kids to have their favorite stuffed animals participate in the sleepover, and encourages other libraries to try it out too.

July 10, 2024

