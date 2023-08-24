Watch this pilot thank his flight attendant mom during their 1st flight together

"She's been one of the biggest supporters in my career of becoming a pilot ever since my very first flight lesson," Cole Doss, a United Airlines pilot, said in the sweet video.

August 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live