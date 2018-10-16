Deals and Steals has the latest fall fashion finds!

More
Don't miss out on the perfect T-shirt and jeans on Deals and Steals.
4:48 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Deals and Steals has the latest fall fashion finds!

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58534737,"title":"Deals and Steals has the latest fall fashion finds! ","duration":"4:48","description":"Don't miss out on the perfect T-shirt and jeans on Deals and Steals.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/deals-steals-latest-fall-fashion-finds-58534737","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.