Transcript for This dog is obsessed with Starbucks!

Very, very talented artist. Want to start with a cute thing. Babies and kids get me going. Babies and kids? That's the same thing. This belly is destroying me. What I meant is puppies. Doe me laugh. I saw a video the other day. A Starbucks customer very excited about his drive-through order. Take a look. Back up a bit. Hi. Come on, baby. Oh, my goodness. He's a regular at the Starbucks in Springfield, Ohio. Every day, bear orders the pup-uccino. It's just code for a cup full of whipped cream. Can we order those? Because that sounds amazing. That's on the Starbucks secret menu. It's on the secret menu. They'll fill up a cup of -- the first time I saw it, I'm like, he going to tear up the inside of that car. Can you imagine? You know the sign, if you leave your kid he, we'll give it a cappuccino and a dog. Make sure you order in the appropriate size of your dog. Because he was able to get that whole cup. Don't get a venti for a puppy. Okay? Would you give Enzo a pup-uccino? Would I give Enzo a pup-uccino? I don't know. I'm worried about the ramifications lateon. The whipped cream. Oh. Michael. That's just how my mind works. Mama's got a weak stomach. I was worried about, is that healthy for the dog? You were worried about your cleanup duties. Yeah. Because IFS too much of a mess, it ain't healthy for me. It looks like a lot of fun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.