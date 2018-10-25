Transcript for Football fanatics face off in our 'Superfan Chili Cook-off!'

Does everybody know what time it is? Oh, it's tailgate time. Two football fanatics -- two football fanatics are about to face off in our superfan chili cookoff, and you can't have a competition without a judge. We're joined now by Geoffrey Zakarian from the food network and the TV show, "Chopped." It's great to have you. Nice to be here. Thank you. Thank you for joining us, man. We appreciate it. Smelling good. It smells delicious. You can hear all this sizzling. Let's start out by meeting our contestants. First off, representing the new York giants, give it up for Helene calabrese. And from Brooklyn, representing the New York jets, or as Michael says the other team -- he never said that, give it up for Chris calagaro. Good to see you, man. Go to see you, jet man. First of all, let's ask the judge a little bit. What are we looking for in this cookout? First of all, you can smell what we're looking for, you can't taste it. But I think deliciousness, yumminess, like if you are going to eat this, you're going to go back, and chili is one of these things you want to go back and back and back for. Yes. And it just tastes right. It's all balanced. I see a lot of ingredients on this table. It's kind of amazing. This is amazing. I'm very excited. We'll make this happen. You want to go back and back to back to the judges. I feel like I'm playing a road game right now. Oh, you are. I know. I know I am. I feel like I brought the heat. I have a ton of different spices and I'm excited to have you guys try it. All right. Helene, what about you? How are we going to take this title? We're already the winning team, so -- Throwing down the kitchen. We have some super sweet and salty flavors and it has a fun, fall flair that I think you guys will like. Okay. I'm impressed already. So we love a good surprise, so before we start this competition, I can't be over here with my giants fan. Every jets fan needs a jets guy themselves. Sara, you have got a little something. I know you thought you were getting me. Downer. I'm going to be a Geoffrey, but we decided to bring in someone to help you out, a New York jet. Come on out. We have Nick mangold here. Hi, Nick. How are you? Good. What's up? Stay over there. What's up? Stay over there. Stay over there. What's up? We got it. Well, we did start with a cornhole competition. Yeah. It's, like, the same as flipping a coin in a football game, so we did the same thing, and the winner is you guys. You go first. They go first. You go first. We're starting the day with victory. So let's do it. Talk to us. Tell us what the magic is here. I have a spicy bison chili. It's ground bison beef and I have a ton of different spices. So Nick, do you want to help me start? I have paprika, taco seasoning. Taco seasoning? It's the best. It's amazing. Do you have a secret ingredient? I have a secret ingredient. Nick, can you pop that up? Tell us the secret even though it's on national TV. Whoa. So I have worcestershire sauce. As well as unsweetened cocoa powder. Worcestershire sauce? It gives it a great flavor. You think that's going to help? Yep. And it has tomatoes with chipotle peppers in them. Yeah. And we have beans. Look at all the beans. The trifecta of beans. Let me check. I have Navy beans, kidney beans and black beans. Let me check. We have to check in on our other team and see their secret ingredient action over here. I tasted that. Pretty impressive. What's going on over here? Over here, we have a Turkey pumpkin chili. We have ground Turkey, onions, garlic and Michael is stirring it up right now. We have chicken maple sausage which is a little bit of a -- Throw it in there. Let's go. We have got some spices. We have got some chili powder. We have got some oregano. All that, right? And the secret is? The star is right over here we have pumpkin beer and pumpkin puree. Don't eat this and drive, guys. Got a lot of beer in there. Can't have it without beer. And after all that -- Here's the finished product. So -- some of this. Right here, right? Go ahead and scoop that out. Let's try it. You go ahead and say we win. We'll get over it real quick. Easy there. All right? Because, you know, chicken and maple sausage, eh. Look at that. We're going to decide. It's a very tight race right now. I want you to tell everyone -- you became a new dad recently. I did. Four, count them. But tell us about the hunger challenge during the taste of NFL. Taste of the NFL is a great program where it's a charity funding 32 regional food banks. Every team is involved in it. I have been involved with it for eight or nine years now, and it's a fantastic chario, you know, help out feeding the hungry. That's awesome. Yeah. Thank you. And I love that taste of the NFL. They do a great job.food all for a good cause. Our judges are conferring. They are just doing that for special effects. We know it's coming home to us. It's okay. Geoffrey? Both are delicious and yummy, right? We both went three or four times back. Both are really balanced. Both deliver what they say they're going to deliver, but if one stands out -- It's really hot. Woo! It's supposed to be hot, Michael. One stands out I think for just a little bit more creativity, and that person is and that chili is right here, the giants. Okay. I got to say this. You guys can find all these recipes on our website at goodmorningamerica.com. You can see Geoffrey on the food

