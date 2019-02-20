Transcript for James Charles loves gym class

called Texas fitness now, and it's a $37 million program thatupposed to improve middle school fitness and academic achievement. I remember going to gym class. All that stuff. Dodgeball. They unveiled some really unexpected findings. They found not only did they not have a positive impact on kids' health, but it had detrimental effects. Absence rates went up. Increases in discipline was tough because kids were being bullied. They were being bullied, some because they were overweight or unathletic, and the studies suggest that physicals makes lo income kids want to skip school. Even more surprisingly, this shows that gym class has little to no impact on kids' fitness or bmi or their overall academic achievement. With that all that being said, should schools still offer gym class? Do you want to start? Yeah. I just graduated a few years ago so I am fresh out of school. I personally think, yes. I actually really liked P.E. Which I might not believe me being the little makeup boy that I am. I'm very competitive so I think it brought good team-building skills and participating in an activity. I think the way P.E. Is graded can be a little bit harsh and lead to bullying especially because some kids that can't participate as much, it's not really fair in my opinion, but I do think getting outside and getting physical, learning how to communicate with other people, especially in your class is super, super important and teaches you long time life skills. I like that. I like that. I absolutely loved P.E., but I just find the whole approach to this off because if we're just going to cut things that aren't successful, we should look at our standardized testing and just quit math. Quit English. I don't think -- You're playing to the young kids in the audience. Y'all, go to school. Learn math. But I think it's not going to -- it's not about creating athletic prowess. As someone who was athletic, P.E. Didn't enhance my athleticism. It's about getting up from my desk once a day to move a little. There are ways they can structure it so you're not dealing with bullying or the grading could be fixed, but to throw it out, we would have to revamp our whole public education system. If you are just not sitting at a desk all day, learn this and learn that. Your rain. Needs a break. Your brain needs a break and I think P.E. Is important. I don't think it makes you a better athlete, but it's important for the mental health of your students. Do bowling scores. They teach you each of the sports. You learned bowling in school? I did. We had a full chapter -- What school did you two go to? They wouldn't let you use the electronic board. You had to do it by hands, so you truly learn the scoring. Now you go to one and they score for you. It's, like, a calculator in math. They teach you how to do it the real way first. It's hard enough to punch my name into the machine. I don't need to keep the score.

