We can't get enough of John Stamos as one of Hollywood's hottest dads

More
The "Full House" star on why he doesn't like posting photos of his son.
5:50 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for We can't get enough of John Stamos as one of Hollywood's hottest dads

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58614216,"title":"We can't get enough of John Stamos as one of Hollywood's hottest dads","duration":"5:50","description":"The \"Full House\" star on why he doesn't like posting photos of his son.","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/john-stamos-hollywoods-hottest-dads-58614216","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.