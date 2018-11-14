Transcript for Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron tell "GMA Day" all about the CMA Awards

of cma awards all access, ABC's official red carpet experience for tonight's cma awards brought to us by Google. Joining us from Nashville, give it up for Kelly pickler and Ben Aaron. We can't feel our faces. Good morning. Thank you for joining us. We know you're cold so we'll make this as long as possible. We appreciate it. What a good friend. Ben, you are married to our ginger zee. I am. But pickler and Ben you guys shoot that show in Nashville and ginger is always here in new York shooting "Gma." How do you guys find time together my friend? We don't. I always say the key to a good marriage is separation. You guys are doing well. You passed in the airport. Sometimes we'll meet at gate b37 in the airport. The problem is every time ginger and I do hang out she ends up pregnant. It's actually a decent thing. We need to take a break for a little bit. Oh, we have two kids now, a third -- we're running out of room. And Kelly, you're a two-time -- Never a dull moment. You're a two-time cma nominee. Is it different being on the other side of the red carpet? A little bit. I enjoy being on this side of the microphone I guess you could say asking the question. She's a tough interview. I am. She's short so she gets them at the knees. I do. Ben, your co-star Kelly, Kelly knows all about country music. She's a country music star herself. Has she taught you about the country music. Yeah, she plays all the classics. I taught you. She did. Everybody is so nice. They hug and I always check my wallet to make sure it's still there. The country music talk differently than new yorkers. They had 15 syllables to everything they say. Instead of Ben it's bennnnnn. Ben, you're such a city boy. You guys have done this two years in a row. What makes a great interview for the cmas? Lots of water. Lots of hydration. Country music is all about -- the cma awards is about celebrating country music. Everyone is here to have a good time and enjoy the show together. I don't know. As long as everybody is having fun and whatnot, we cut up on the red carpet. It's the best show. It's the best show I've ever been to. The people -- I've done a bunch of red carpets. These are by far the nicest people I've ever met in my entire life. Garth brooks comes over and is like hi, how you doing and I'm like ahhhh. That's what he does. I don't know what to say. It's amazing. Last year it was really fun to watch Ben watch the cmas. It was so great. He was like a kid in Disney world. It's the best concert. Everyone has a lot of tight pants, even the men. It sounds like when you met Garth brooks you were star struck. Anyone else you get star struck by? Jeff goldblum would be really cool. Oh, at the cmas? Sorry. Dolly parton is country music royalty. We hope we see her tonight. I don't know if she'll be at the show. We had Luke Bryan on our show. I love him. He's great. Great hugs. I don't know if people know this. Michael gives the greatest hugs on the planet and he's the only man I have to get on my tippy toes to hug. Ben, next time I see you I'm going to give you a big hug and, we miss you. Hopefully it's not in the airport. Hopefully it's somewhere we're hanging out. Kelly, you too. I'm going to give you a hug and a kiss on the cheek. Oh, thank you. We miss you. Thank you very much. You can catch Ben and Kelly tonight on cma awards all access presented by Google. Stream it on 6:30. Those two have a lot of fun. Ben is hilarious.

