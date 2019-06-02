Transcript for Michael Strahan's royal bloodlines

I love skittles. I could not wait to get to this story. You're so excited about this. Did you hear this? I'm a king. Michael. Michael. What are you talking about? First of all, you need to address me as king Michael, but did you watch the segment on ancestry, "Good morning America" yesterday? You're on, like, 58 shows. There are not enough hours in the day. I might have missed that one. I watch all your shows. I'm on one show, and I sit three feet from you. You better be watching. Whatever. But anyway, all I knowat renowned historic professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., he traced my lineage back through the centuries. Take a look. When we traced my lineage even further back -- I'm king, y'all. Charlamagne is your 39th great grandfather. What? Yes. That's right, baby that's right. I am a descendent of charlamagne. Yes. No. Not that charlamagne. The other one. The other charlamagne. Yes, the king of the franks. That's him right there. What's up, great grandpa? Holler at me. You can just call me king Strahan. Michael, one, I have celebrated Halloween as well. Two, this is not a monarchy, okay? We do not live in a monarchy. It doesn't matter because if you have one drop of royal blood flowing through your veins like I do, you're a king. You're a king. You're a king. I don't think that's how it works. They grew up in Germany. Does that make me the rightful king of Germany? Rory. Rory. Yeah, Michael? I mean, my liege? That's better. Rory, call Angela Merkel. I want the transfer of power to go as smoothly as possible, okay? I'm taking over. You know, I love you more than anything in the world. You're not a king. I'll tell you right now. If I'm not a king, explain this. Why do you do this, you guys? You're feeding it. That is Sal. He's one of our stage hands. He literally -- it's his job to hand you things. He only did it because I'm king. He would do it for me if I asked. She's right, Mr. King Strahan. She's right. Back to the dungeon. Poor Sal. Would you mind tasting that? No. Michael, no one's poisoning you. My enemies. You don't have any enemies. Everybody loves you. Other shows are enemies. Like "The tonight show with Jimmy Fallon." "The tonight show" isn't even on the same time we are. I believe it's time to lay seed to the clan of the 30 rock. I hereby declare war on "The tonight show." You know what? Two can play at this game. I may not come from royal blood, but I declare my -- winter is coming. ??? Dun dun dun dun dun dun ??? I declare myself queen with my dragons. The king has chosen to end this segment. That is right.

