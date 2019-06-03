Transcript for The weirdest things that have been left in an Uber

Well, you know, this is -- this story was fun though. Uber. Yes. We have been in Ubers and I use them all the time. Ever left anything in an Uber? I'm pretty good about not leaving things. I think. I'm actually really good. Are you sure? Okay. Yeah. We'll see. Well, they found something, right? They released their third annual lost and found index. It highlights the most common and most surprising items that were forgotten in the cars. Oh yeah. Yeah. The five most common items, phone, cameras, wallets, keys, purses or backpacks. Number nine is a vape pen. You're looking at a -- oh yeah. Vape pens. That's creeping up in there. I.D. And license, but what really caught my eye, what I really liked, I like the unusual. Yes. The random things that people -- Yeah. Somebody left ten pounds of pulled pork and ten pounds of pulled chicken. I mean, they were the person that somebody said, can you bring the meat to the party? They showed up empty-handed. And the Uber driver ate well. A limited edition chance the rapper Starbucks gift card. Those exist I guess. Very limited. Very limited. Oh, lotion and beard oil. Somebody left an ancestry kit. Still wondering where they are from. This one I love. A full set of 18 karat gold teeth. There has got to be a resale value on those. Well, I wouldn't try them on. I'll tell you that. Six chicken tenders from 7-eleven. I didn't even know 7-eleven had chicken tenders. And someone left an eight-week-old coffee-colored chihuahua. This is awful. That is an offense, and a crime. You do not leave a living chihuahua in an Uber. Well, you don't leave anything living in an Uber. I draw the line at the chihuahua. But you say that and I'm glad we did this story because it reminds me that when you -- you came over to my, like, man cave a couple of weeks ago. Yeah. We did that whole thing and you had a chance to drive one of my cars. Yeah. Well, you left something behind. I never -- are you serious? I never leave anything. What did I leave? You left your cousin, Elizabeth. I wondered where you went. You left me in Michael Strahan's car. I mean, what? It's a really nice car. This is the worst spring break ever. Are you kidding me? You're welcome. You're welcome. No. That wasn't fun. Fun, isn't she? That wasn't fun.

