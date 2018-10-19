#WhatIWouldTakeToTheMoon is the new desert island game

More
What would Sara Haines and Michael Strahan bring to the moon?
2:35 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for #WhatIWouldTakeToTheMoon is the new desert island game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58614445,"title":"#WhatIWouldTakeToTheMoon is the new desert island game","duration":"2:35","description":"What would Sara Haines and Michael Strahan bring to the moon?","url":"/GMA/GMA_Day/video/whatiwouldtaketothemoon-desert-island-game-58614445","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.