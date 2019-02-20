Transcript for YouTube beauty guru James Charles on Sisters, haters and more

He's the epitome of social media success because in three years, he has become one of the most well known youtubers in the world with over 14 million subscribers. Most of them in our audience right now. Hi, sisters. He was cover girl's first ever cover boy. Thank you. Please welcome James Charles. Hi, sisters. It's funny you're starting out that way. You have to teach us the catch phrase. Turned it into a clothing line. Sisters is, like, my overall brand. I'm wearing it right now. Sisters just started, like, two Halloweens ago when my best friend afs -- friend's father helped me make a hat into deer antlers. Really strange story, and I said, thanks sister Marco, and I changed the the group chat into sisters, and when it came to naming my fan base, it made so much because the people I consider closest to me, I call them sisters. Let's bring them into the family. All the friends are the sisters. My daughters are sisters, and that's a young lady. She has sisters. Oh yeah, girl. Yes. And you were nominated for the shorty award for youtuber of the year. Yes. And there are so many other beauty influencers out there. What separates you? What makes you stand apart do you think? I think that my channel is not the typical beauty channel. I don't do reviews or tutorials which you might think, what the heck? That's what makeup is, but my channel is very much entertainment-based content that happens to include a little bit of makeup here and there. It's mostly, like, fun, creative looks, challenges, collabs with different celebrities and the makeup process, but not an educational based channel and that's why so many younger fans can enjoy it and can partake that maybe don't feel comfortable putting on a full face of makeup or maybe the older fans that don't enjoy it. It's an art form and not get ready. It's a different channel and different content made to make people happy and laugh. I really admire your authenticity. Thank you. Of what people expect, they try to put them back in boxes. I think that's the best thing you're doing for young people and fans is teaching them to find their bliss and pursue it regardless of what it is. Yeah. With the fandom comes haters. Yeah. You have a way to deal with it. I turned my hate comments into a makeup look which looked horrifying. I also did -- How a hater or troll probably looked. And I also did one where I sang my hate C so that was interesting. We have some of those. We have some haters. Do you? We wanted to know if you can sing the hate comments. Oh god. Do we have -- I usually plan out those videos ahead of time, but I can try my hardest. You are a big deal. I know you can do this. Look in that camera and we'll be your backup sisters. We have a mic right there. We'll be backup sisters. Here we go. Do you want -- let me think for a second if I'm, like -- ?????? do you want to, like, echo after me? We're going to try this. ?????? can we make it a little bit louder? Ready? Okay. Here we go. Ready? Yes. ??? "Strahan and Sara" ??? ??? "Strahan and Sara" ??? ??? it's the worst show ever ??? ??? it's the worst show ever ??? ??? I can't even watch for five minutes ??? ??? not even five ??? ??? this show should be canceled ??? ??? should be canceled ??? ??? Michael is awful ??? ??? Michael is awful ??? ??? then again, so is Sara ?????? Hey. Oh my god. I love it so much. I have got to tell my mom to start writing in. Mom, stop it. That's too much. Your fanbase is such a huge part of of your success. We wanted to give your sisters an opportunity to get in on the action and ask you some questions. Okay. We went to social media. Isabelle asked, how does it feel to be a young entrepreneur? Do you think you lost some of your Normal teenage years? Oh. Oh, Isabelle. It's the best feeling in the entire world. Like, I cannot explain how amazing and blessed I feel to be able to live the life that I do at only age 19 and to be able to support myself, my family, have a full team, all on salary and be able to literally help people live and create jobs and create content for amazing families. It's the best job in the world. At the same time though, yeah. For sure, I lost a lot of my teen years. I started doing this at age 16 and I have been going and going and going. I'm a self-proclaimed workaholic, but I don't know how to live any other way. Yeah, but I'm not, like, upset about it I guess. Is the way to put it. Yeah. We want to make sure we get over to these beautiful fans/models. You have been using this palette right here to create three different eye looks. The James C morphe palette. It's restocking today. It is. It has sold out over and over. Let's walk over to the three fans to see the different looks you have created. Yes. Okay. So on this beautiful lady right here -- my microphone is falling down my leg. It's okay. Michael drops his every day. Do a little jiggle. This first look right here, I went with more of a muted, warm tone brown look, just a smokey look. Perfect for a mature woman going to work or going out to a beautiful, fancy dinner. Nothing too heavy. Just a simple way to accent the eyes and tie everything in together and I really like it with her dark brown hair. You look beautiful. Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you. Abigail. Sister Abigail. We decided to go for a still glam look with a pop of color, kind of a mix in between the two. Just a fun way to play around. We did a half cut crease on the top with some warm tones in the middle row of the palette in case anybody cares, and a little pop of blue on the bottom just for funsies. You look beautiful. This is my favorite because I love a rainbow. This is sister Brianna. We came in and decided to recreate the look that I have on the cover of my palette. It is a rainbow look, and I just call it unleashing my inner artist. Artist. And all of this -- all of them gave out that -- Oh, good. Sister Michael. Yes. I can't thank you enough. Thank you so much for having me. I'm proud of you and happy for your success, my friend. Oh, yes. Thank you so much. And make sure you subscribe to James' YouTube channel and the James Charles morphe palette is being restocked today. Today. Today. Make sure you get your hands on one because they go fast, everybody.

