Transcript for Zombie or Vampire: Is this the hardest college application question ever?

Always a good day for monsters. It sounds a little random, but this is a lead for a story about an entrance question into college. Which college? It's oxford. The question is would you rather be a vampire or a zombie? Is there a right answer to this to get into oxford? Do you want to go to oxford? Don't ask these silly questions. There's not a correct answer. They want to see how you defend it. You're writing an essay. There are good reasons and bad reasons. First, what would you be? I would be a vampire. A lot of the pros for vampires is they're better looking. You could turn into a bat. Who doesn't want to do that? You can hypnotize people. I don't know what vampires they're hanging out with. The Cullens could not hypnotize. Did you watch "Twilight"? No. They could hypnotize? No. Do they have a gap in their teeth? The bad parts. You can't go out through the day. You're immortal. That could be good or bad. You sleep in every day. Yes. Vampires seem sexy to me. They are sexy. It's at night and you're like I want to suck your blood. They bite rather than -- zombies have things falling off them. They smell or they look like they smell. And you just walk along like -- You're always in crowds. That's why I find festivals and music things -- there's people next to you. They always travel in big packs of moaning grunting people that smell. You've been watching "The walking dead." I lived in New York City too long. Why are there so many people? I'm a big "Twilight" fan and "Lost boys." We polled our audience. 53% want to be vampires and 47% want to be zombies. Who wants to be a zombie? Raise your hands. I have a question. I don't know if we can hear you. Why would you want to be a zombie? I'm afraid of vampires. But if you're a vampire -- I'm afraid of snakes, but if I'm a snake, that means I'm good. All right. That's a good reason. I want to ask someone else. Ma'am, back there. Do you want to be a vampire? I would rather be a vampire! Come up here. Come on up Ellie. You take my seat. No. Take my seat. Take my seat. You take my seat. Take my seat. There's another chair. You get your own seat. You wanted to be a vampire. For a lot of the reasons you named. Vampires are higher energy. Zombies are sluggish. They're tired. They smell. You gave a good reason. I feel like they're more lively. That's so funny. Brad Pitt, remember he was a vampire. Yes, something and a vampire. "Interview with a vampire." Brad Pitt, another reason. If it's good enough for Brad Pitt, it's good enough for me. Zombies have more jobs. "Game of thrones." "The walking dead." You might be an unemployed vampire. But they're super hot. You live forever. I don't know anything about zombies or vampires. That's why there's no wrong answer to the original question. We got into oxford everybody.

