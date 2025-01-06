Adorable giant pandas enjoy snow day at their new home, the Smithsonian National Zoo

Bao Li and Qing Bao are loving the snow in Washington, D.C., ahead of their public debut. Visitors are invited to meet the bears at the zoo on Jan. 24.

January 6, 2025

