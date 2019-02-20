Transcript for Inside the 'Jookin' culture in Memphis

It's a story of a young girl trying out for B E prescribed to people. ??? Juking ??? They all say it wrong. Jookie ??? this is a book. What is this? You find it's a dance. What kind of dance. When I say jookie I think of Elvis and take Elvis deeper. He got his moves from guys on Beal street he saw. There was a guitar player in a club on Beal street known as the flamingo room and he played his guitar and he would thrust his hips, you know, like he's making love to it and Elvis does that. And so he -- there are some witnesses who saw Elvis there studying this act before Elvis got big. When it comes to just the lifestyle of Memphis it's kind of raw and rugged, you know what I mean, so jooking is life. If you can make it in Memphis, you can make it anywhere. ?????? Oh, yeah. There she is. Congratulations, Andrea. And your husband co-executive producer Eddie, congratulations to you both. Thank you. This was like, what, three years in the making. For him, he is the director, executive producer and editor of it. So Eddie did everything. Three years in the making. Everything. Don't sell yourself, Andrea. You were right by his side. Al variable now on tune, Google play and Amazon prime today. Oh, today. Yes. Thank you. You know she can still jook a little bit. We sometimes backstage do a soul train line. Watch, watch, watch. Oh! ?????? watch. This is it. Go! Yeah. To give you an idea what goes on when the show ends. There's a whole other show. That is. Congratulations to both.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.