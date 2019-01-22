18-year-old gunned down at mall, suspect at-large: Police

An 18-year-old was shot dead at a Chicago area mall on Monday, causing chaos and sparking a manhunt for the gunman.
About 6:45 this evening your apart police department responded to a call of shots fired in your store mall. Roughly near the center courts food court area. Restarting a within minutes. We located one individual when shots. Who had ever been started ran down a short distance to yes glitters here HM store. Was problems. Which transported to Christ hospital he is deceased. One male black. Rockies 64 Warren. Wearing black clothing and blue jeans had fled the area reviewed the surveillance videotapes he is not in the oil score ball. We conducted a thorough. Systematic search of the mall utilizing. Use Kosovo emergency response team as well as members the old port police department. Cook County surest police department and other adjacent communities police departments we believe this to be an isolated incident. We believe based on information we have currently pulling me right now it's evolving investigation them them individual knew each other. Currently the Clark.

{"id":60541015,"title":"18-year-old gunned down at mall, suspect at-large: Police","duration":"1:08","description":"An 18-year-old was shot dead at a Chicago area mall on Monday, causing chaos and sparking a manhunt for the gunman.","url":"/GMA/News/video/18-year-gunned-mall-suspect-large-police-60541015","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
