Transcript for Areas hardest hit by Michael face curfew, power outages

Hurricane Michael hit bay county the hardest where Panama City beach and Mexico beach are. The area is facing major power outages and a curfew is now in effect. Mark Bowen joins us by phone. Thanks for taking the time to speak with us. Sure thing. Mark, what is the latest information you can give us about conditions and the scope of the devastation there? The issue here is the infrastructure of this county, all of it is disrupted, basically destroyed and so the things that people depend on every day to communicate with one another, drinking water, just, you know, all of the things, the fabric of life that we use every day to go about our business, none of that is functional, zero. And, mark, we've been talking about Mexico beach specifically which is virtually destroyed, wiped out. What is your top priority as you get resources into those hardest hit areas? It is urban search and rescue and this is a process where highly trained firefighters, first responders move from structure to structure meticulously search those structures and when they leave they use a system of marking that's a nationwide system and that way other responders know that it's been searched and it's everything from looking for bodies to looking for injured persons. Certainly and we also have been reporting this widespread power outages. People told to boil water before using. What message are you sending to those stuck in the disaster zone? We'll have an awful lot of people to shelter who don't have a home anymore and we're going to take care of that. We've got just an enormous amount of problems here. We do have an enormous amount of people here with no services at all, pods, points of distribution for food and water, you know, everything you can imagine is now being brought into this area so these people will at least have, you know, some measure of food and water, just an enormous amount of 911 calls are going unresponded to because we've got this priority of search and rescue, so it's just a terrible thing. All right, mark Bowen, our thanks to you and your team and our thoughts are with you and wishing you and everyone impacted by the storm the very best. Thank you.

