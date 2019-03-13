Black boxes in Ethiopian Airlines crash to be sent overseas

More
The decision by authorities in Ethiopia to send the black boxes from the crash that killed 157 people overseas comes after days of delay.
1:12 | 03/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black boxes in Ethiopian Airlines crash to be sent overseas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61650445,"title":"Black boxes in Ethiopian Airlines crash to be sent overseas","duration":"1:12","description":"The decision by authorities in Ethiopia to send the black boxes from the crash that killed 157 people overseas comes after days of delay.","url":"/GMA/News/video/black-boxes-ethiopian-airlines-crash-overseas-61650445","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.