Black Friday synonymous with markdowns and meltdowns

More
As consumers flock to stores and shop online, the average shopper is expected to spend more than $1,000 this upcoming holiday.
2:47 | 11/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black Friday synonymous with markdowns and meltdowns

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59388262,"title":"Black Friday synonymous with markdowns and meltdowns","duration":"2:47","description":"As consumers flock to stores and shop online, the average shopper is expected to spend more than $1,000 this upcoming holiday.","url":"/GMA/News/video/black-friday-synonymous-markdowns-meltdowns-59388262","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.