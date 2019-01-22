Transcript for Body found in creek bed may be missing mom: Police

The body of a Texas mother missing for more than two weeks has been found the remains of Italy we'd were found by volunteer search team in a creek. Police believe that 38 year old woman may have been swept away water the creek was running high on the night she. Disappeared after visiting a coworker her car hasn't been found. We please behind a seven year old daughter. An honest case there was no tips believes we just had no clue where eliminating places where. Restore the full lives that the trees. Extremely thick sold ticked that we could get into where she was found Hughes. It's really really thick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.