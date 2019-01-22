Body found in creek bed may be missing mom: Police

Emily Wade, 38, who lives with her mother and 7-year-old daughter, was last seen leaving her home on Jan. 5, her mother said, according to police in the town of Ennis, Texas.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Body found in creek bed may be missing mom: Police
The body of a Texas mother missing for more than two weeks has been found the remains of Italy we'd were found by volunteer search team in a creek. Police believe that 38 year old woman may have been swept away water the creek was running high on the night she. Disappeared after visiting a coworker her car hasn't been found. We please behind a seven year old daughter. An honest case there was no tips believes we just had no clue where eliminating places where. Restore the full lives that the trees. Extremely thick sold ticked that we could get into where she was found Hughes. It's really really thick.

