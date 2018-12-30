Transcript for California senator calls on Trump to bring Saudi suspect back to the states

We'll start this half hour with a new call for action in the case of an exchange student from Saudi Arabia who fled the country after a deadly hit and run crash. ABC's Marci Gonzalez is in Los Angeles with how one senator is seeking justice for the victim and her family. The girl's family thanking that law maker as he calls for a thorough investigation and for action to make sure that accused driver is still held accountable. Reporter: This morning and/or gone senator is demanding the trump administration investigate the accusation that Saudi Arabia helped this man, a Saudi citizen, escape justice after he was accused of killing a teenager. Police say in August 2017 15-year-old Fallon smart was hit by abdulrahman noorah's speeding car. Smart's mother just feet away. I did everything I could to keep her safe. I taught her everything I knew. About pedestrian safety. It still wasn't enough to keep her alive. Reporter: Abdulrahman noorah was accused of manslaughter and put on house arrest. Weeks before the trial in June 2017 federal investigators say abdulrahman noorah fled the country, cutting off his ankle monitor bracelet and getting in this waiting black SUV captured by surveillance cameras. The newspaper reporting the feds believe abdulrahman noorah left the U.S. In a private plane with an illegal passport heading to Saudi Arabia with the help of Saudi officials. Just one month earlier president trump visited Saudi Arabia. Touts multi-billion dollar deals made. Reporter: This adding to tumultuous times. In a vent letter addressed to members of the trump administration, the senator from Oregon writing these are shocking claims in any event. But with the barbaric murder of resident Jamal khashoggi they are an abuse of the law. ABC reached out to the Saudi embassy, but we have not heard back. Whit? Marci Gonzalez, thanks to you.

