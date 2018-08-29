Controversy after female tennis player punished at US Open

More
French tennis star Alize Cornet got a code violation for changing her backwards shirt on the court, while male players are allowed to do the same.
2:14 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Controversy after female tennis player punished at US Open

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57470561,"title":"Controversy after female tennis player punished at US Open ","duration":"2:14","description":"French tennis star Alize Cornet got a code violation for changing her backwards shirt on the court, while male players are allowed to do the same.","url":"/GMA/News/video/controversy-female-tennis-player-punished-us-open-57470561","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.