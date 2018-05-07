Transcript for Couple in UK exposed to same poison as ex-spy

Overseas to a major the uk.scotland yard saying the couple fell critically ill just Niles away from where that former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned months ago sickened by the V same nerve agent anabc's Eva pilgrim has the latest Reporter: Thisorning a counterterrorismesgation under waynto that deepening po story. Two peo are fight for their live authorits confirming throu tests they were exposed to the Russian nerve age novichok. The same one used Ast a former Russian spy and his daughter four monthsago. This news justeven miles away F where that pair was poisoned he priority for the investigation now is T establish how these two peo have come into contact with this nerve agent. Reporteolice at first thought this W a CAS of two ople takingontaminated drugs. But video capturing a first responaring protective gear, perhaps the first clue it something . One of the victim's friends describing hisondition soo after he became He was makingny noises andking backwards and forward. The two identified as crlie Rowley and dawn Sturgess and taping off the places they are thought to be last two of their last stops in lisbury wheergei skripal exposed to it in March. Bothng treated at the Sam hospits father and daughter as they T to determine if M costill be out there putting more people at risk. Noveichok mains toxy for months. Older agents onl last for hours. Reporter: A lot of estions. And hospital is once a trying to wo people alive that were exposed to Thate deadly nerve agent. Now, the Kremlin has responded. Okesperson saying the concd about this new poisoning but once again denying any ssian involvement. Amy. All right, epim, so frightening F anyone who lives tt area. Yes, exactly. We'll go to a fourth uly tradition.

