Transcript for Dangerous ice, snow and flash flood threats move East

Now going to turn to that dangerous storm slamming the south after blasting Texas and Oklahoma with snow and ice overnight leading to this scene, a car spinning out of control in Tulsa hitting an officer, thankfully, thankfully he's okay. And ginger is here and, ginger the storm headingeast. Yes, we're only inch of this. Interstate 40, you can see up to a half a foot of snow. Shut it down for a time. All of those trucks trying to get through and cars sliding off. To where it was moving into Oklahoma. The spillways, this is the warm side in Mississippi. You had one to three inches is all it takes because they've been inundated. Heavy rain falling in Atlanta. By this evening it will be in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. By tomorrow, you talk about rain in New York City and Boston. So many of us so saturated and more rain to come to start the weekend, Michael.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.