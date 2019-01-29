Dangers of the extreme cold hitting parts of the US

More
ABC News' Eva Pilgrim reports from Minnesota, where schools across the state are closed as the temperature dips below zero.
1:44 | 01/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dangers of the extreme cold hitting parts of the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60694727,"title":"Dangers of the extreme cold hitting parts of the US","duration":"1:44","description":"ABC News' Eva Pilgrim reports from Minnesota, where schools across the state are closed as the temperature dips below zero.","url":"/GMA/News/video/dangers-extreme-cold-hitting-parts-us-60694727","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.