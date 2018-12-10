Transcript for Drone footage shows Hurricane Michael's destruction

We're here in the panhandle of Florida after hurricane Michael. It wasn't just the coast that was impacted. Look at this video. You can see from inland in the panhandle that man trying to hold on to his windows and his French doors and they get pulled out from there. And it wasn't just in Florida. It moved up to the north and east and North Carolina had nearly 70-mile-per-hour winds taking out trees, putting them into homes and, of course, cars and then it was the rain that really ended up impacting not only North Carolina up to 10 inches but in Virginia water rescues overnight. At least five people dead there. I want to check in with rob Marciano. He is in Panama City and has images from above. Hi, ginger. As you know we're at the crossroads of the disaster zone in Panama City at this -- on these train tracks where these rails, well, they look a lot different than they were just a little while ago. We mentioned these containers can be over 100 tons in weight. That drone showing you the expanse of how many of these are tipped over and then there's a break and there's another line of railcars that are tipped over as well and, of course, the trees just demolished with this. A beautiful day here as the sun comes up here in Panama City, but a long road to recovery as you would imagine not just with the trees but with the structures and the lives that you've witnessed torn apart by this storm, ginger. We'll be reportingen it throughout the weekend. Back over to you. Exactly. Thank you, rob and driving through we saw so much damage, I mean, the trees snapped. It looked almost in places like tornado damage.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.