Transcript for Hawaii skydiving plane crash leaves 11 dead

Now to new developments in that tragic plane crash in Hawaii. 11 people killed when their sky dying plane went down shortly after takeoff. ABC's will Carr has the latest on the investigation. Reporter: Heartbreak in Hawaii after 11 people died in a terrifying plane crash. We saw a big explosion and covered in black smoke. Reporter: That fateful flight took off on a skydiving adventure at sunset but something instantly went wrong. There's nothing we could have done. There was nothing. Reporter: ABC news learned the pilot was 42-year-old Jerome rank, a French citizen and father whose brother says he will be sorely missed by anyone who's ever met him. It was previously involved in a midair incident and showed the same aircraft in 2016 filled with skydivers. According to the NTSB, the pilot lost control. You can see them falling forward and then bailing out after the plane stalled, went into a dangerous spin. Out, out. Get out of the Plane. Reporter: Pieces of the plane fell off in midair. I saw something fall down from the plane like a sheet or something. I don't know what it was. Reporter: Amazingly nobody was hurt but the plane sustained serious damage. We will be looking at the quality of those repairs and whether it was inspected and whether it was airworthy. Reporter: At least six of the victims worked for the oahu parachute center. Larry Lemaster's family said he would never want anyone to waste their life. Friends say Michael martin lived to sky dive. And we're really hearing that about so many of the victims. The pilot of the plane was supposed to turn 43 today and the crew, we're learning, really loved to sky dive and had a real zest for adventure. Such a tragedy, okay, thanks To the race for the white

