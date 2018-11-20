Historic cold forecast for Thanksgiving

More
Some areas of the northeast could see the coldest Thanksgiving ever with an arctic blast moving in just in time for turkey day.
1:07 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Historic cold forecast for Thanksgiving

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59311204,"title":"Historic cold forecast for Thanksgiving","duration":"1:07","description":"Some areas of the northeast could see the coldest Thanksgiving ever with an arctic blast moving in just in time for turkey day. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/historic-cold-forecast-thanksgiving-59311204","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.