Gulf Coast braces as Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean

Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba are expected to be hit in the coming days. In the U.S., everyone from Texas to Florida should monitor the storm's path as it approaches closer to the weekend.

November 4, 2024

