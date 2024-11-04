Pennsylvania residents fight fracking in their backyards

Something is happening underground in suburban Pennsylvania. ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos reports on the ongoing fight in Cecil Township to move natural gas extraction efforts away from residents.

November 4, 2024

