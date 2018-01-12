Transcript for Holiday miracle for pregnant mother

some inspiration this morning and the greatest gift of all ahead of Christmas. A southern California woman due to give birth to twins in less than a week has found a life-saving bone marrow donor just in time. Susie rabaca was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia just after learning she was pregnant just two months in. After a desperate search and a dramatic plea on our los Angeles ABC station, a perfect match turned up. And now she looks forward to meeting that good samaritan. If they're out there and they see any of this, you know, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Just you're giving me my Christmas miracle. You're giving me my life, my future with my kid. Again, she made the plea. 50,000 new people ended up signing up to bethematch.org as a result of her request to please, please sign up. That is a cause near and dear to the heart of our colleague robin Roberts, be the match. Absolutely. Great thing to sign up for. A beautiful story because she was a particularly hard match to make. Even her sister was only a 50% match and because of the aggressive form of cancer she had, they needed a 100% match. Stakes so high in that case. And now 50,000 other

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.