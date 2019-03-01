Transcript for Idaho woman investigated in case of missing Colorado mom

We turn to a major new development in the apparent murder of that missing Colorado mom. Sources tell ABC news a woman in Idaho is now being investigated. ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Colorado with the new details. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: And good morning, Michael. Authorities are revealing few details but we are learning more about a woman investigators say may have gotten rid of a key piece of evidence. This morning, new clues about an important piece of evidence in the Kelsey Berreth case. Her cell phone mysteriously turning up 700 miles away from her home days after the young mother's alleged murder. Her phone did end up in Idaho. Reporter: Multiple sources tell ABC news authorities are looking at a 32-year-old nurse from twin fall, Idaho, who police believe may have tried to dispose of her phone. Sources say the woman has known battleground's fiance for years and worked together in Colorado. She has not been charged with a crime. Frazee charged with first degree murder. Anything to say? Reporter: Beto O'rourke was last seen Thanksgiving day shopping with the couple's 14-month-old daughter. Prosecutors will not say if they believe Frazee had any accomplices but court documents reveal in the three months before his fiance vanished he allegedly tried to find someone to kill her three separate times. Berreth's body has not been found. Frazee has not entered a plea and his public defender is not commenting. Later today Berreth and Frazee's parents will be back in a Colorado courtroom in a bitter custody battle over their 1-year-old granddaughter Kaylee. As for that woman from Idaho we have made repeated attempts to reach out to her and her attorney. We have not heard back. Michael. Thank you so much, Clayton.

