4 killed, including suspect, at Rite Aid facility

The suspect, Snochia Moseley, 26, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after opening fire at the Maryland facility, officials said.
2:11 | 09/21/18

Now to THA deadly workplace mp myl distribution center. A woman opengir and killing threhening her owns davidley is inbe bean, Maryland, with the lat investign. This just one of three workplacshootingsn just hour Rorter: Yi, it's the latest one, Michael, and this rite ai distribution center is closed this morning.ree victims' families are grving and pic tg to figure out what was the move for Thi latest woplace . This ING, police urgently try to find O why 26-year-old woman snochia moseley opened fire O her fellow employees. We have the shooter wit their a patient? I T. Ter: S.W.A.T. Tea storming that center after moseley pulled a 9 millimeter gun and stteooting turning the gun orself. Ur dead including moseley. Mike careyho W nex door immediately join on there was gunshots out in parking lot. Minutes later I saw this inhe was shot in the leg. Andverybodywas, know, rushing to help him. Rne TD his wife according these press moseley was haven argument with someone and, quote, wt off H weapon in many directions, not necessarily targeting anyone specifically dozens and dozens of workers cked down in the huge wae until police could make sure moseley wasy R. Finally releasing buses an take T awayrom the deadly scene. Ore sun I qting a longtime fd of the Ying she ft that waagainst H butasn't an angrperson. This friend suggesting that she may ha been completely emotionassed.robin. Very sad. All right, David, thank Yo

